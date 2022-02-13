Turkish Presidential Administration: Shusha Declaration brings Azerbaijan-Turkey ties to completely new level

Published by

Azer News

By Trend The Shusha Declaration is very important for the future of the two peoples because the Azerbaijan-Turkey relations are reaching a completely new level thanks to this declaration, the Turkish Presidential Administration told TurkicWorld and Trend reports. “The Shusha Declaration is such a declaration that covering all spheres of previous and current Azerbaijan-Turkey relations, brings them to the stable future,” the Presidential Administration said. The Presidential Administration also stressed that according to the declaration, Azerbaijan and Turkey will continue to make the efforts t…

Read More