11 Azerbaijani citizens repatriated from Syria

By Trend From May 25 through 28, 11 citizens of Azerbaijan wererepatriated to their homeland, including nine children and twowomen who were held in the Amerna camp in the Syrian city ofJerablus. Among the repatriates are two sisters, aged 6 and 9, wholost both parents, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani ForeignMinistry. These persons were brought back as a result of phased andcoordinated measures taken by the government of Azerbaijan. First, the location, identity and belonging to the citizenshipof Azerbaijan of persons subject to repatriation were determined.Then, on the basis of the agreement …

