Turkey is a democratic state of law and will remain so: Erdogan

Posted on 1 min ago by
Published by
Azer News

By Trend Turkey is a democratic state of law and it will remain so,President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday as he marked the 62ndanniversary of the first military coup in the country’s modernhistory, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah. Speaking at an event on Istanbul’s Democracy and Freedom Island(formerly known as Yassıada) on the occasion of the 62ndanniversary of the military takeover of May 27, 1960, Erdogan saidthat the black stain on those who sent former Prime Minister AdnanMenderes and his friends to the gallows will never be cleansed. “Together with you and our nation, we defeated ev…

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
Turkey is a democratic state of law and will remain so: Erdogan
1 min ago
Azerbaijan, Turkey to establish joint technopark
5 hours ago
NBA Teams With The Most Overall No. 1 Draft Picks Of All Time
7 hours ago
Exclusive: Kevin O’Leary urges President Biden to prioritize stablecoins on his policy agenda
1 day ago
Turkey’s talks with Sweden, Finland made little progress
1 day ago
Turkey’s talks with Sweden, Finland made little progress on NATO concerns -sources
1 day ago

Calendar

May 2022
M T W T F S S
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Archives

Categories

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.