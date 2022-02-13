Minister: Turkey aims to decrease inflation by increasing production, export

Published by

Azer News

By Trend Minister of Treasury and Finance Nureddin Nebati revealed Turkey’s new economic package on Saturday, saying the country aims to decrease inflation by increasing production and export, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah. Nebati said Turkey will face the steps that will trigger inflation and take measures regarding inflation “together.” Speaking at the Turkish Economy Model New Steps and Inflation Measures Promotion meeting, Nebati announced new measures aimed at countering price increases and getting households to bring gold holdings into the financial system. The new package includes in…

Read More