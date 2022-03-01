Turkey’s National Security Council to discuss situation in Ukraine and S.Caucasus

Posted on 1 hour ago by
Published by
Azer News

By Trend President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan will hold a meeting of the country’s National Security Council on March 23, Trend reports referring to Turkish media. The Russian-Ukrainian issue will be discussed on the eve of President Erdogan’s participation in an extraordinary meeting of NATO. Moreover, Turkey’s struggle against terrorist organizations such as the PKK, ISIS and FETO both inside and outside the country will be a subject of discussion. The situation in the South Caucasus will also be addressed as part of normalizing relations between Turkey and Armenia. A wri…

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
US, Azerbaijan have to write new chapter in energy story – former US ambassador
30 mins ago
The USMNT’s Final Exam
30 mins ago
Turkey’s National Security Council to discuss situation in Ukraine and S.Caucasus
1 hour ago
Azerbaijan Defense Minister meets with Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan Army
4 hours ago
Rutte praises Turkey’s role, Erdogan’s leadership in Ukraine crisis
5 hours ago
Military conflict in Ukraine reveals double standards – Turkey’s FM
18 hours ago

Calendar

March 2022
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Archives

Categories

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.