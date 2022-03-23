Published by

Sports Illustrated

By Brian Straus The USMNT’s final exam is here: One window. Two houses of horrors. Three matches. A trip to the World Cup on the line. The opportunity to play at one of sports’ most iconic and hallowed grounds—the place where Pelé and Brazil’s “jogo bonito” dazzled the world in novel living color and where Diego Maradona famously channeled both God and the devil—comes at a cost. The Estadio Azteca, Mexico City’s enormous and intimidating 87,500-seat stadium (it once held up to 107,000), sits about 10 miles south of the capital’s historic center and an exhausting 7,200 feet above sea level. Whe…

Read More