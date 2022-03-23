The USMNT’s Final Exam

Posted on 2 mins ago by
Published by
Sports Illustrated

By Brian Straus The USMNT’s final exam is here: One window. Two houses of horrors. Three matches. A trip to the World Cup on the line. The opportunity to play at one of sports’ most iconic and hallowed grounds—the place where Pelé and Brazil’s “jogo bonito” dazzled the world in novel living color and where Diego Maradona famously channeled both God and the devil—comes at a cost. The Estadio Azteca, Mexico City’s enormous and intimidating 87,500-seat stadium (it once held up to 107,000), sits about 10 miles south of the capital’s historic center and an exhausting 7,200 feet above sea level. Whe…

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
US, Azerbaijan have to write new chapter in energy story – former US ambassador
2 mins ago
The USMNT’s Final Exam
2 mins ago
Turkey’s National Security Council to discuss situation in Ukraine and S.Caucasus
1 hour ago
Azerbaijan Defense Minister meets with Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan Army
3 hours ago
Rutte praises Turkey’s role, Erdogan’s leadership in Ukraine crisis
5 hours ago
Military conflict in Ukraine reveals double standards – Turkey’s FM
18 hours ago

Calendar

March 2022
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Archives

Categories

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.