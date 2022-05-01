Azerbaijan, Turkey to establish joint technopark

Published by
Azer News
By Trend The Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of theRepublic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Industry and Technologyof the Republic of Turkey signed a memorandum of understanding onthe establishment of a joint technopark, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijaniministry. Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport RashadNabiyev met with Turkish Minister of Industry and TechnologyMustafa Varank, who is on a visit to Baku as part of the TEKNOFEST International Aviation, Space andTechnology Festival. The sides exchanged views on the significance of the festivalfor t…