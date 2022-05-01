Azerbaijani president’s participation in opening of Turkish Rize-Artvin airport is very important event – MP

Published by

Azer News

By Trend The participation of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in the opening ceremony of the Rize-Artvin airport in Turkey is a very important event, Member of the Turkish Grand National Assembly, head of the Turkey-Azerbaijan inter-parliamentary friendship group Shamil Ayrim told Trend. According to Ayrim, the arrival of President Ilham Aliyev in Rize inspired the Turkish people. “The most exciting was President Ilham Aliyev’s speech at the opening ceremony about Turkish-Azerbaijani relations, friendship and brotherhood between the two countries, solidarity in both joyful and sorrowf…

Read More