Kazakhstan increases trade with Turkey

By Trend The value of trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Turkey amounted to $3.3 billion from January through October 2021, compared to $2.5 billion during the same period of 2020, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s Statistics Committee. The share of Turkey in the total value of Kazakhstan’s trade turnover stood at 4 percent during the reporting period, compared to 3.6 percent during the same period of 2020. Kazakhstan’s exports to Turkey amounted to $2.3 billion from January through October 2021, compared to $1.7 billion during the same period of 2020. Turkey’s share in the total…

