Exports of Iran to Tajikistan soar

Published by

Azer News

By Trend Iran’s exports to Tajikistan increased by 143 percent in terms of value and 157 percent in terms of volume, during the first six months of the current Iranian year (March 21 through September 22, 2021), compared to the same period last Iranian year, the Spokesman for the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) Rouhollah Latifi said, Trend reports citing the administration. The official stressed that Iran exported 22,000 tons of goods worth $17 million to Tajikistan within the mentioned period. “Furthermore, Iran imported $4.7 million worth of goods from Tajikistan in 6…

Read More