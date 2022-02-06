Georgia’s electricity imports from Azerbaijan down

Published by

Azer News

By Trend Azerbaijan became the main exporter of electricity to Georgia from January through November 2021, amounting to $24.5 million worth of exports, Trend reports via National Statistics Office. However, Georgia’s electricity imports from Azerbaijan in the reporting period of 2021 decreased by 16.9 percent, compared to $29.5 million over the same period of 2020. Meanwhile, Russia became the second main exporter of electricity to Georgia with $9.8 million worth of electricity, followed by Turkey ($6.7 million). According to Georgia’s Electricity Market Operator (ESCO), Azerbaijan ranks secon…

