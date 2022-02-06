20,000 households without power after heavy snow in Turkey

Published by

Al-Araby

Workers were still trying to restore power to some 20,000 households left in the dark for three days in the central Turkish province of Isparta after heavy snow caused disruptions to the electricity grid, Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said on Saturday, according to news website Haberturk. “Heavy snow and a blizzard caused serious damage to energy infrastructure… initially 113,236 users were left without electricity in the province…units are working in the field to restore energy to the remaining 20,000 users,” Donmez said. The governor’s office in Isparta said some neighbourhoods and villag…

Read More