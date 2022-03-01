Ankara urges US to supply F-35 jets, Patriot systems ‘without preconditions’

Posted on 13 seconds ago by
Published by
Azer News

By Trend The U.S. should readmit Ankara to a joint F-35 fighter jet program and deliver Patriot missile defense systems to the country “without conditions,” Turkish Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has said, Trend reports citing Hurriyet Daily News. Altun penned an op-ed in the U.S. daily Wall Street Journal in response to another opinion piece that suggested that “Turkey should send Ukraine the Russian-made S-400 missile defense systems.” In his op-ed, headlined, “Turkey Says No Deal on S-400 for Ukraine,” Altın said that while such a deal was “quite unrealistic today, thi…

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
Ankara urges US to supply F-35 jets, Patriot systems ‘without preconditions’
13 seconds ago
Turkey supports all initiatives aimed at establishing peace in Ukraine – Erdogan
1 hour ago
As western retail brands exit, Russia looks east for replacements
4 hours ago
As western retail brands exit, Russia looks east for replacements
4 hours ago
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is one of leaders who know Russia best – Turkish president
6 hours ago
Turkey confirms 16,894 daily COVID-19 cases
6 hours ago

Calendar

March 2022
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Archives

Categories

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.