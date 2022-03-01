Turkey supports all initiatives aimed at establishing peace in Ukraine – Erdogan

Published by

Azer News

By Trend Turkey supports all initiatives aimed at establishing peace in Ukraine, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, speaking at a press conference at NATO headquarters, Trend reports citing Turkish media. “We are in diplomatic contacts with both sides, we discuss all proposals and support all initiatives aimed at establishing peace,” he said. According to him, Turkey, due to its geographical position and special relations with Russia and Ukraine, occupies a special position. “Russia and Ukraine are our neighbors. Our relations with Ukraine have a long history, they are based on multilater…

Read More