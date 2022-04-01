U.S. CDC lifts COVID ‘Do Not Travel’ recommendations on about 90 countries

Posted on 1 hour ago by
Published by
Reuters

(Reuters) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Monday it had dropped its “Do Not Travel” COVID-19 recommendations for about 90 international destinations. Last week, the CDC said it was revising its travel recommendations and said it would its reserve Level 4 travel health notices “for special circumstances, such as rapidly escalating case trajectory or extremely high case counts.” The countries and others regions dropped to “Level 3: High,” which still discourages travel by unvaccinated Americans, include the United Kingdom, France, Israel, Turkey, Australia, Greece,…

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
Turkey is global power – FM
52 seconds ago
U.S. CDC lifts COVID ‘Do Not Travel’ recommendations on about 90 countries
1 hour ago
Erdogan extends Easter greetings, emphasizes coexistence
2 hours ago
Climate change ‘eating away’ Iraqi monuments, experts warn
5 hours ago
Azerbaijan’s unprecedented Karabakh recovery plan in full swing
11 hours ago
Turkey’s Erdogan condemns Israeli ‘intervention’ at Al-Aqsa mosque
1 day ago

Calendar

April 2022
M T W T F S S
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Archives

Categories

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.