Turkey is global power – FM

By Trend The world order must be changed, Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said during a meeting with public representatives in the country’s Sinop city, Trend reports via Turkish media. “If a fire is around us, it is our first duty to extinguish it, because we, as Turkey, are not the only regional power. Turkey has already become a global power,” Cavusoglu said. “Systems, especially the United Nations (UN), cannot prevent wars. They cannot stop wars, cannot find a solution to people’s expectations,” he noted. According to the minister, the UN Security Council spent three months adop…

