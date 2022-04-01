Erdogan extends Easter greetings, emphasizes coexistence

By Trend Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated the Easter festivities of Turkey’s Christian citizens on Sunday, emphasizing the peaceful coexistence in the country, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah. “I hereby congratulate our Christian citizens’ Easter,” he said in a statement. “Our country, in which every individual can freely live according to their cultures, beliefs and traditions; and our nation that is tightly knit to each other in solidarity, continues to set the example for the globe,” Erdogan added. “As constituents of a deeply rooted civilization diversified thanks to t…

