As western retail brands exit, Russia looks east for replacements

Published by

Reuters

(Reuters) – Russia is looking to China, India, Iran and Turkey to plug the gap created by an exodus of western retail companies, an industry body said on Friday, as Moscow grapples to find ways to combat its growing isolation in the face of sanctions. The Russian Council of Shopping Centres (RCSC), an organisation representing developers, shopping centre owners and retail chain operators, said it was negotiating with its corresponding representatives in the four countries about finding alternatives to western brands. “A list of foreign companies that have temporarily ceased operations in Russi…

Read More