Turkey ready to organize meeting between Russian, Ukrainian leaders – President Erdogan

Posted on 4 mins ago by
Published by
Azer News

By Trend Turkey expects the meeting of the Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul will benefit the negotiation process and is ready to organize a meeting between the presidents of the two countries Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said while addressing the participants of the delegations in Dolmabahce Palace, Trend reports with reference to TASS. “Welcome to Turkey and our Istanbul,” the president said. “We are happy to receive you at such a hard period, you have made great efforts on behalf of your countries. As your friend and neighbor, we…

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
Turkey ready to organize meeting between Russian, Ukrainian leaders – President Erdogan
4 mins ago
Chris Hemsworth’s “Upper Body Burner” Is a Perfect Workout for Spring
2 hours ago
Rules to hold Azerbaijani, Turkish, Georgian Special Forces’ exercises identified
7 hours ago
Factbox-What are Europe’s options in case of Russian gas disruption?
8 hours ago
Oil prices rise on tight supplies, stable demand
10 hours ago
Compulsory payment distribution of Organization of Turkic States’ members amended
11 hours ago

Calendar

March 2022
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Archives

Categories

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.