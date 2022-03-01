Turkey ready to organize meeting between Russian, Ukrainian leaders – President Erdogan

Published by

Azer News

By Trend Turkey expects the meeting of the Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul will benefit the negotiation process and is ready to organize a meeting between the presidents of the two countries Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said while addressing the participants of the delegations in Dolmabahce Palace, Trend reports with reference to TASS. “Welcome to Turkey and our Istanbul,” the president said. “We are happy to receive you at such a hard period, you have made great efforts on behalf of your countries. As your friend and neighbor, we…

