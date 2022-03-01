US, Azerbaijan have to write new chapter in energy story – former US ambassador

Published by

Azer News

By Trend The US and Azerbaijan have to be writing a new chapter in the energy story as part of efforts on addressing climate change, former US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert Cekuta told Trend. “There is considerable solar and wind capacity in Azerbaijan and I find it interesting to hear about the discussions regarding producing hydrogen in the Caspian and exporting it via pipelines as a new, clean source of energy. The world is going to need oil and gas for some years to come, but we have to be thinking about what comes next and making that transition,” Cekuta said. According to him, the US a…

Read More