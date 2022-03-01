US, Azerbaijan have to write new chapter in energy story – former US ambassador

Posted on 2 hours ago by
Published by
Azer News

By Trend The US and Azerbaijan have to be writing a new chapter in the energy story as part of efforts on addressing climate change, former US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert Cekuta told Trend. “There is considerable solar and wind capacity in Azerbaijan and I find it interesting to hear about the discussions regarding producing hydrogen in the Caspian and exporting it via pipelines as a new, clean source of energy. The world is going to need oil and gas for some years to come, but we have to be thinking about what comes next and making that transition,” Cekuta said. According to him, the US a…

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
US, Azerbaijan have to write new chapter in energy story – former US ambassador
2 hours ago
The USMNT’s Final Exam
2 hours ago
Turkey’s National Security Council to discuss situation in Ukraine and S.Caucasus
3 hours ago
Azerbaijan Defense Minister meets with Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan Army
5 hours ago
Rutte praises Turkey’s role, Erdogan’s leadership in Ukraine crisis
7 hours ago
Military conflict in Ukraine reveals double standards – Turkey’s FM
20 hours ago

Calendar

March 2022
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Archives

Categories

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.