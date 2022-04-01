Syria: UN send invites for 8th round of constitution talks

Al-Araby

The UN special envoy for Syria announced on Tuesday that he had sent invitations to the Syrian regime and the opposition for the eighth round of talks starting in late May, aimed at revising the constitution of the conflict-torn country. Geir Pedersen told the UN Security Council that an agreement on a revised constitution could contribute to a political solution to the 11-year conflict. He said the seventh session of the Syrian Constitutional Committee ended on March 25, with delegations offering “at least some revisions to some of the texts presented”. Pedersen said deputy special envoy Khaw…

