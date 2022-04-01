State Chamber Orchestra to perform in Baku

Published by

Azer News

By Laman Ismayilova The State Chamber Orchestra will perform a concert at the Philharmonic Hall on May 4. The orchestra will perform under the baton of the artistic director and chief conductor, People’s Artist Fahraddin Karimov. The soloist of the program is the laureate of international competitions, pianist, Ph.D., associate professor of the Baku Musical Academy Zuleykha Abdulla. The evening will feature works by Franz Schubert’s “Allegro assai”, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Concerto for Piano and Orchestra as well as Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Serenade for Strings. Notably, the State Chamber …

