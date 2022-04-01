Minister: Azerbaijan exports 2.6 bcm of gas to Europe

Published by

Azer News

Azerbaijan has exported 2.6 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe in the first quarter of this year, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote on his official Twitter page. He added that Azerbaijan also exported 2.2 billion cubic meters of gas to Turkey and 1.1 billion cubic meters of gas to Georgia during the said period. Earlier it was reported that Azerbaijan increased its gas production by 13.5 percent in the first quarter of 2022. The national gas output totaled 11.8 billion cubic meters. In addition, natural gas consumption in the country increased by 9.3 percent and amounted to about 4.8 b…

