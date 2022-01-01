Organization of Turkic States must strengthen ties – Turkish president’s administration

Published by

Azer News

By Trend The Organization of Turkic States must further strengthen its ties, the Turkish Presidential Administration told TurkicWorld, Trend reports on Jan. 11. “Strengthening ties in the Turkic States Organization primarily serves the interests of the peoples of its member countries. Moreover, in the future, it’s envisaged to intensify cooperation between member countries of the organization in various fields,” added the administration. An extraordinary meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the member and observer countries of the Turkic States Organization is being held at the sugge…

