Turkish FM states Turkic world counts on strength of brotherly Kazakhstan

By Trend The Turkic world believes that this crisis won’t harm the sovereignty, integrity, stability and balanced foreign policy of Kazakhstan, Foreign Minister of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu said, Trend reports via the country’s Foreign Ministry. Cavusoglu made the remark speaking at an extraordinary meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the member and observer countries of Turkic States Organization. “We count on the strength of brotherly Kazakhstan. We are participants of cooperation and prosperity, not geopolitical competition,” he noted. According to the minister, prosperity and peac…

