Turkish FM states Turkic world counts on strength of brotherly Kazakhstan

Posted on 1 hour ago by
Published by
Azer News

By Trend The Turkic world believes that this crisis won’t harm the sovereignty, integrity, stability and balanced foreign policy of Kazakhstan, Foreign Minister of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu said, Trend reports via the country’s Foreign Ministry. Cavusoglu made the remark speaking at an extraordinary meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the member and observer countries of Turkic States Organization. “We count on the strength of brotherly Kazakhstan. We are participants of cooperation and prosperity, not geopolitical competition,” he noted. According to the minister, prosperity and peac…

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
TUMI INTRODUCES THE NEXT GENERATION OF ALPHA BRAVO & THE TUMI CREW
TUMI INTRODUCES THE NEXT GENERATION OF ALPHA BRAVO & THE TUMI CREW
1 hour ago
TUMI INTRODUCES THE NEXT GENERATION OF ALPHA BRAVO & THE TUMI CREW
TUMI INTRODUCES THE NEXT GENERATION OF ALPHA BRAVO & THE TUMI CREW
1 hour ago
Turkish FM states Turkic world counts on strength of brotherly Kazakhstan
1 hour ago
Organization of Turkic States must strengthen ties – Turkish president’s administration
1 hour ago
ADY Express transports over 5.7m tons of cargo by rail
1 hour ago
‫الكشف عن أفضل 20 مكانًا للعمل في إفريقيا
‫الكشف عن أفضل 20 مكانًا للعمل في إفريقيا
2 hours ago

Categories

Trending News

Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.