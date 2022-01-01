Odette death toll climbs to 405; 82 still missing

Philippine Star

Michael Punongbayan – The Philippine Star January 1, 2022 | 12:00am MANILA, Philippines — The total number of fatalities from Typhoon Odette in the Visayas and Mindanao has now reached 405 with at least 82 persons still missing and 1,147 injured, according to the latest report from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC). Based on data gathered from regional disaster management units, those who died include persons who drowned, were hit by falling trees, were trapped in debris, collapsed structures and landslides. The NDRRMC said 6,526 barangays in 479 cities and m…

