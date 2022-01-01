President Aliyev addresses nation on occassion of World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day

Posted on 1 hour ago by
Published by
Azer News

– Dear fellow compatriots. 2021 is now in the past. 2021 was a successful year for our country. We have achieved all the goals we set for ourselves during the year. Azerbaijan has developed successfully, and a stronger Azerbaijan is known in the world today. We have strengthened our standing in the international arena. Our international reputation has enhanced and we have successfully operated within several international organizations. As you may know, as a country chairing the Non-Aligned Movement, we have defended the interests of all member states, defended the norms and principles of inte…

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
President Aliyev addresses nation on occassion of World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day
1 hour ago
Odette death toll climbs to 405; 82 still missing
5 hours ago
Kevin Strickland has been out of prison for a month. Here’s how he’s rebuilding his life
8 hours ago
‫Savory & Partners; التأثير العظيم التي تسببه برامج الجنسية عن طريق الاستثمار على البلدان
‫Savory & Partners; التأثير العظيم التي تسببه برامج الجنسية عن طريق الاستثمار على البلدان
15 hours ago
‫قسم Artprice بشركة Artmarket.com يجري مراجعة لأبرز مزادات 2021 وتداعيات ظاهرة NFT
‫قسم Artprice بشركة Artmarket.com يجري مراجعة لأبرز مزادات 2021 وتداعيات ظاهرة NFT
19 hours ago
‫ندوة تكشف أسرار السماء وراء أمثال علمها يسوع
‫ندوة تكشف أسرار السماء وراء أمثال علمها يسوع
1 day ago

Categories

Trending News

Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.