President Aliyev addresses nation on occassion of World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day

Published by

Azer News

– Dear fellow compatriots. 2021 is now in the past. 2021 was a successful year for our country. We have achieved all the goals we set for ourselves during the year. Azerbaijan has developed successfully, and a stronger Azerbaijan is known in the world today. We have strengthened our standing in the international arena. Our international reputation has enhanced and we have successfully operated within several international organizations. As you may know, as a country chairing the Non-Aligned Movement, we have defended the interests of all member states, defended the norms and principles of inte…

Read More