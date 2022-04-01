How to Permanently Reduce Your Screentime, According to Science

Published by

InsideHook

By Tanner Garrity Most estimates%20is%20spent%20on%20mobiles.) of average mobile screentime clock in at over three hours per day. That’s a pretty absurd percentage of our waking hours devoted to iMessage, Instagram and Google, and according to a mountain of research, it’s taking a toll on our brains and bodies. Excessive screen use is associated with obesity, neck pain, eye strain and a variety of not-great consequences on mental health, including “[poor] cognitive-emotion regulation, impulsivity, impaired cognitive function, an addiction to social networking, shyness and low self-esteem.” At …

Read More