Turkey reports 3,354 new coronavirus cases

Azer News

By Trend Turkey’s confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 3,354 in the past 24 hours, and 17 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced, Trend reports citing Hurriyet Daily News. The ministry’s infographic said that some 18,964 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. It also added that 153,733 tests were conducted over the past day. The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 147.4 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January, 2021. More than 57.8 million people have received their first doses, while over 53 million have bee…

