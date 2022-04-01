Turkey increases export of cement and glass ceramics to Uzbekistan

Azer News

By Trend Turkey increased the export of cement and glass ceramics to Uzbekistan four times (up to $55,000) in March 2022 compared to the same month in 2021, Turkish Trade Ministry told Trend. According to the ministry, Turkey exported cement and glass ceramics to Uzbekistan in the amount of $3.4 million from January through March 2022, which is 27 percent more than the same period in 2021. Turkey exported cement and glass ceramics to world markets in the amount of $514.3 million in March 2022, which is 27.9 percent more than in the same month in 2021. “Turkey totally exported cement and glass …

