Biden, Saudi crown prince may meet for first time as soon as next month -CNN

Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman could meet for the first time as soon as next month, CNN reported on Thursday, citing multiple sources. Biden administration officials are in talks with the Saudis about arranging a potential in-person meeting while Biden is overseas next month, the report added https://cnn.it/3wsZ25X. The White House said it could not confirm if there were any plans for Biden to meet the Saudi crown prince. U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Thursday he discussed the issue of oil production with…

