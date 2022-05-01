Biden backs NATO membership for Sweden and Finland as Ankara digs in

Published by

DPA

US President Joe Biden gave his full backing to applications by both Finland and Sweden to join NATO during a visit by the leaders of both countries to the White House on Thursday. “This is in my view and the view of our team a momentous day. It’s a very, very good day. Today, I’m proud to welcome and offer the strong support of the United States for the applications of two great democracies,” he told a White House news conference held with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö and Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson. “Having two new NATO members in the high north will enhance the security o…

Read More