‘Hell’ in Ukraine’s Donbas as Russia piles on pressure, warns Zelenskiy

Posted on 1 hour ago by
Published by
Reuters

By Natalia Zinets and Jonathan Landay KYIV/SLATYNE, Ukraine (Reuters) – Ukraine’s industrial Donbas region, the focus of recent Russian offensives, has been destroyed, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said as some of the world’s richest countries pledged to bolster Kyiv with billions of dollars. Since turning away from Ukraine’s capital, Russia is using massed artillery and armour to try to capture more territory in the Donbas, comprised of the Donetsk and Luhansk areas, which Moscow claims on behalf of separatists. “The occupiers are trying to exert even more pressure. It is hell there – and tha…

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
‘Hell’ in Ukraine’s Donbas as Russia piles on pressure, warns Zelenskiy
1 hour ago
Biden, Saudi crown prince may meet for first time as soon as next month -CNN
2 hours ago
Biden backs NATO membership for Sweden and Finland as Ankara digs in
4 hours ago
NATO chief expects quick admission of Finland, Sweden despite Erdogan
7 hours ago
Ukraine steelworks troops surrender as Russian soldier says sorry
8 hours ago
Turkish leader digs in over NATO expansion as Biden hosts Finn, Swede
8 hours ago

Calendar

May 2022
M T W T F S S
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Archives

Categories

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.