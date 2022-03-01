Baku, Ankara seek regional peace, prosperity

By Vugar Khalilov Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has stated that Azerbaijan and Turkey seek peace and prosperity in the region, Trend has reported. Bayramov made the remark in an interview to the Turkish Anadolu Agency while attending the Diplomatic Forum in Antalya, Turkey, the report added. “Baku has fully supported the position of Ankara, which is yet another evidence that both Azerbaijan and Turkey are aimed at lasting peace in the region. Of course, as in all other issues, Baku and Ankara closely coordinate their actions, consult. The coordination of the policy of Azerbaijan…

