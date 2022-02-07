Smokers’ lives matter, too

Published by

Philippine Star

COMMONSENSE – Marichu A. Villanueva – The Philippine Star February 7, 2022 | 12:00am The official campaign period that kicks off tomorrow ushers in political activities related to the holding of our national and local elections on May 9 this year. Actually, however, the campaign activities started ahead way back immediately after the filing of certificates of candidacy (COCs) in October last year. That’s how lame our election rules and regulations have become after so many amendments of the Omnibus Election Code. Passed into law on Dec. 3, 1985 under Batas Pambansa Blg. 881, the Omnibus Electi…

Read More