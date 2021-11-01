What Four First-Generation Texas Chefs Are Cooking on Thanksgiving

Posted on 1 hour ago by
Published by
InsideHook

By Kevin Gray In the U.S., Thanksgiving commemorates the fateful day when immigrants (the Pilgrims) shared a table with some locals. Around the world, many countries celebrate their own Thanksgivings or similar harvest festivals, so the holiday is inclusive by nature. This is great news. Because while turkey and stuffing have their place on countless tables, the duo is just one example of the foods that will be eaten this year on the fourth Thursday in November. Below, four first-generation chefs share what they’ll be cooking on Thanksgiving. These dishes may look different than many “traditio…

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
What Four First-Generation LA Chefs Are Cooking on Thanksgiving
12 mins ago
What Four First-Generation Texas Chefs Are Cooking on Thanksgiving
1 hour ago
No turkey shortage for N.J. Thanksgiving tables, farmers and grocers say
1 hour ago
Biden to briefly transfer power to VP during health check-up
6 hours ago
Fewer Thanksgiving turkeys, Christmas trees and cheap designer goods. But we’ll survive. | Opinion
6 hours ago
Global Debut of SALOON Brand – GWM Becomes the Focus of Auto Guangzhou (GIAE) 2021
Global Debut of SALOON Brand – GWM Becomes the Focus of Auto Guangzhou (GIAE) 2021
6 hours ago

Categories

Trending News

Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.