We are waiting for proposals for next meeting within framework of “3 + 3” platform – Assistant of Azerbaijan’s President

Posted on 1 hour ago by
Published by
Azer News

By Trend Since there are certain problems in other regions, we are waiting for additional proposals through diplomatic channels for the next meeting in the “3 + 3” format, Assistant of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said on the sidelines of the Diplomatic Forum in Antalya, Trend reports citing “Anadolu” agency. He noted that a decision was made to hold the next meeting in the “3 + 3” format in Turkey, but clarifications are required through diplomatic channels. The Assistant to the Preside…

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
AZAL Baku – Istanbul flight canceled due to weather conditions in Turkey
27 seconds ago
We are waiting for proposals for next meeting within framework of “3 + 3” platform – Assistant of Azerbaijan’s President
1 hour ago
Azerbaijan is ready to host meeting between Ukraine and Russia – Assistant of Azerbaijan’s President
2 hours ago
Azerbaijani FM, OSCE official eye rehabilitation of liberated lands
3 hours ago
Turkey moving Kyiv embassy to Chernivtsi
15 hours ago
Turkish, Armenian FMs meet within framework of Antalya Diplomacy Forum
16 hours ago

Calendar

March 2022
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Archives

Categories

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.