Azerbaijan is ready to host meeting between Ukraine and Russia – Assistant of Azerbaijan’s President

Azer News

By Trend Azerbaijan is ready to host a meeting between Ukraine and Russia, Assistant of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said on the sidelines of the Diplomatic Forum in Antalya, Trend reports citing “Anadolu” agency. Speaking about this proposal of the Ukrainian side, he noted that Azerbaijan is always ready to hold such a meeting. “This proposal was made by the Ukrainian side. If there is such an intention, we are always ready to accept this meeting. Azerbaijan has previously hosted a meet…

