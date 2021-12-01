US blacklists Chinese biotech industry over Uyghur surveillance

AFP

Washington (AFP) – The United States on Thursday put Chinese biotechnology organizations on a trade blacklist, accusing them of advancing high-tech surveillance on the Uyghur minority. The sanctions were the latest in a string of actions by President Joe Biden’s administration against Chinese interests amid high tensions, with the United States a day earlier targeting producers of painkillers that have fueled an addiction epidemic. In the latest measures, the Commerce Department restricted sensitive exports to the Academy of Military Medical Sciences and 11 of its research institutes over its …

