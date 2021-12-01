Half of Iraqis in drought-hit areas need food help: NRC

Al-Araby

Half of families living in drought-hit parts of Iraq say they need food assistance as a severe water scarcity crisis worsens, the Norweigan Refugee Council warned in research published Thursday. One-fifth of families living in drought-hit areas across Iraq surveyed by the Norweigan Refugee Council in November said that they never have enough to eat, as water supplies dried up, crops wilted, and under-fed cattle and livestock died during the 2020-2021 cropping season. The findings come amid “record low levels of rainfall, poor water resource management, and reductions in water flow into the Tig…

