Published by

Business Day

A new super quality tire product has been introduced into the Nigerian and West Africa market. Produced in Turkey, PETLAS Tire, a super quality European made tires guarantees for excellent driving experience. PETLAS tires are solely marketed and distributed by UMZ Logistics and Services Company Limited with head office in Abuja, Nigeria. The Head of […] read more UMZ logistics company and services LTD introduces Petlas tires to West Africa Market

Read More