Turkish ministers hold fruitful meetings with their Azerbaijani counterparts to strengthen cooperation in future – Erdogan

Published by

Azer News

By Trend The ministers as part of the Turkish delegation had fruitfulmeetings with their Azerbaijani counterparts, which will strengthencooperation between the two countries in the future, TurkishPresident Recep Tayyip Erdogan said this when speaking about theresults of his visit to Azerbaijan. Emphasizing that Turkey will continue to support theestablishment of transport links in Karabakh, the urbanization andreintegration of Karabakh into production, Erdogan said that therelevant bodies of the country will continue to work with theirAzerbaijani counterparts on the revival of agricultural lan…

Read More