Ukraine war: Jordan loses contact with nationals in Mariupol

Al-Araby

Jordan said on Sunday that it has lost communication with three of its citizens in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol, as it worked to evacuate its nationals from the war-torn European nation. Official spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Haitham Abu Al-Ful, confirmed to local Ammon news agency that the ministry was unable to reach the three nationals who were stuck in the southern port city of Mariupol, which has been witnessing heavy fighting and Russian bombardment for days. News had circulated earlier on social media about the three, as their relatives called on J…

