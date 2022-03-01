Positions of Russia and Ukraine on some issues coincide at talks – Turkish FM

Published by

Azer News

By Trend Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu expressed the opinion that the positions of Russia and Ukraine on some issues have coincided during the negotiations, Trend reports citing TASS. “The important negotiations are underway between the sides,” Cavusoglu said at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum. “Turkey, being a neutral country, trusts both sides. There are the issues of status, Ukraine’s membership in NATO, the policy of neutrality and so on. We see that their positions have coincided on some issues.” — Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

