U.N. chief in talks on restoring Ukraine grain exports amid global food crisis

Posted on 2 mins ago by
Published by
Reuters UK

By Michelle Nichols UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday that he is in “intense contact” with Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, the United States and the European Union in an effort to restore Ukrainian grain export as a global food crisis worsens. “I am hopeful, but there is still a way to go,” said Guterres, who visited Moscow and Kyiv late last month. “The complex security, economic and financial implications require goodwill on all sides.” Addressing a food security meeting at the United Nations hosted by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Guterr…

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
U.N. chief in talks on restoring Ukraine grain exports amid global food crisis
2 mins ago
How Turkey spoiled NATO’s historic moment with Finland, Sweden
4 hours ago
The Rise of Aging Rookies: Meet the WNBA’s Veteran Debutants
6 hours ago
Turkey blocks NATO accession talks for Finland and Sweden
8 hours ago
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
8 hours ago
Why Turkey isn’t on board with Finland, Sweden joining NATO – and why that matter
9 hours ago

Calendar

May 2022
M T W T F S S
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Archives

Categories

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.