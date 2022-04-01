Turkish president on first visit to Saudi since Khashoggi killing

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived Thursday in Saudi Arabia, state media reported, his first visit since the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi drove a wedge between the Sunni powers. Prior to taking off from Istanbul, Erdogan said he hoped “to launch a new era” in bilateral ties. The trip comes as Turkey, facing an economic crisis fuelled by the collapse of its currency and soaring inflation, tries to drum up financial support from energy-rich Gulf countries. Erdogan’s plane landed in Saudi Arabia’s second city Jeddah for a visit that was expected to include a meeting with…

