Turkey’s Erdogan meets Saudi’s MBS to ‘develop’ relations

Al-Araby

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Saudi Arabia’s crown prince on Thursday to “develop” relations in his first visit since the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi drove a wedge between the two powers. Saudi state news agency SPA published images of the Turkish leader embracing Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the de facto ruler who US intelligence officials determined approved the plot against Khashoggi – something Riyadh denies. The pair “reviewed the Saudi-Turkish relations and ways to develop them in all fields,” SPA reported. Pictures published by Turkish state media a…

