Turkish defence firm develops trainer aircraft simulator

By Kiymet Sezer Turkey’s software and systems company HAVELSAN has produced the first HURKUS-B trainer aircraft simulator, Yeni Shafak newspaper has reported. The first HURKUS simulator produced by HAVELSAN, one of the world’s leading simulation technology companies with 40 years of experience, will be delivered to Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) by mid-2022, the report added. The new generation basic trainer aircraft – HURKUS was produced with domestic resources by TAI to meet the needs of the Turkish Armed Forces. The HURKUS-B simulator developed by Turkish engineers provides users with a…

