Azerbaijani gas to enhance liquidity in N. Macedonia’s market – minister

Published by

Azer News

By Trend One of the goals of the Southern Gas Corridor was to diversify natural gas supply routes and reduce dependency from only one source of natural gas, North Macedonia’s Minister of Economy Kreshnik Bekteshi said in an exclusive interview with Trend. He pointed out that with this project the Europe and the region has improved the security of supply bringing natural gas from different sources. In long term the project will strengthen the relations in the energy sector between the Parties and the European Union. “Government of the Republic of North Macedonia is committed to develop more bro…

Read More