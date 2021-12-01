Turkish daily eyes changes in transition to clear energy

Azer News

By Vugar Khalilov Turkey’s Yeni Shafak daily has described the changes, which will take place in energy sources in the near future as part of a transition to clean energy. It was stressed that reducing the use of fossil fuels and carbon emissions stands as the most urgent step before governments around the globe. As part of the global transformation, petroleum-natural gas trades will be replaced by valuable minerals such as lithium, cobalt, hydrogen, nickel graphite in the coming period. In turn, these minerals, which are of critical importance in the transition to clean energy, have increased…

